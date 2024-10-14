YouthWell Hosts Virtual Workshop for Parents of LGBTQIA+ 101 youth

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA October 8th, 2024) — YouthWell is excited to announce an upcoming virtual workshop, “LGBTQIA+ 101,” specifically designed for parents of LGBTQIA youth. This free online webinar will take place on November 3, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm via Zoom.

The workshop will be led by therapists Kai Krupa and Jenny Ziesenhen, who will guide parents through essential conversations around gender, sexuality, and inclusivity. Through a supportive and informative setting, the session aims to empower parents with tools to communicate with their children from a place of love and understanding.

Kai Krupa and Jenny Ziesenhen will offer insights into the complexities of gender and sexuality, as well as the historical context of LGBTQIA+ identities. This is an ideal opportunity for parents to gain a foundational understanding and become better allies to their children as they navigate their identities.

Registration is required for this event, as space is limited. Upon registration, participants will receive a Zoom link to join the workshop. To register or for any questions, please visit YouthWell’s website or contact us at groups@youthwell.org or 805.770.1239.

One of the biggest reasons people don’t seek help or support when they are struggling with a mental health challenge is because of the stigma and shame associated with it. YouthWell focuses on education, prevention, support, and early intervention, connecting youth through age 25 and their families to mental health and wellness resources before the crisis. YouthWell also provides an online Youth & Family Mental Health & Wellness Resource Directory for Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit YouthWell.org