Celebration of Life for Retired Fire Captain Anthony “Tony” Tony Pighetti

Credit: Courtesy

The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is deeply saddened by the passing of retired Fire Captain Anthony “Tony” Pighettii; dedicated and beloved member of the department who served the Santa Barbara community for nearly 30 years. Captain Tony Pighetti was also the Peer Support Leader, appointed by the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs Association, a pioneer in peer support and mental wellness for first responders.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 20, 2024, at the Great Lawn at Santa Barbara City College to honor Tony’s service, leadership, and lasting impact on both the Fire Department and the community.

The Celebration of Life is open to family, friends, and members of the community who wish to pay their respects to Tony. Details are as follows:

Anthony “Tony” Pighetti Celebration of Life

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Starts at 2:00 p.m.

Great Lawn – West Campus

Santa Barbara City College (map)

Family is requesting Santa Barbara Casual; board shorts are encouraged. Uniforms for on-duty personnel only. Bring your own blanket or chair for seating.

Share your memories at the Tony Pighetti Tribute Page – tribute.co/tony-pighetti.