CASA of Santa Barbara County Presents: “From Trauma to Hope – Stories of Foster Care”

October 14, 2024 — CASA of Santa Barbara County proudly presents a unique community art installation, From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care. This impactful and moving exhibit gives voice to former foster youth and shines a light on the complex journey from trauma to resilience. Now open to the public, the exhibit provides an intimate view of the challenges children face in foster care and celebrates their strength and perseverance.

“This exhibit is significant on multiple levels. First and foremost, it amplifies the voices of former foster youth, ensuring that their stories are heard and valued,” shared Kim Colby Davis, Executive Director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. “Equally important, it offers the community a deeper understanding of the profound trauma these children endure and the extraordinary resilience they demonstrate. Through this project, we’ve not only achieved these goals but have also provided the community with actionable ways to become part of a collective effort that lifts these youth up and surrounds them with hope.”

The exhibit includes deeply personal narratives, art pieces, and multimedia presentations created with the help of former foster youth who have firsthand experience of the system. From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care also encourages visitors to take action to support these youth, providing concrete ways to get involved and make a difference in their lives.

Crystal Sullins, Donor Relations and Grants Manager, highlighted the collective effort behind the exhibit: “It has been an honor to work so closely with the former foster youth on this project. Their input and creativity are the heart of what we’ve created, and we hope this exhibit inspires others to take action and stand with the children in our community who need their support and encouragement.”

Kira Cosio, CASA’s Community Engagement Director, echoed the sentiments, emphasizing the lasting impact: “This exhibit not only opens eyes, it opens hearts. It allows people to engage with these stories on a deeply personal level and to see foster care in a way that’s not just statistics and policies—but real human experiences that demand our empathy and action.”

The initial response from visitors has been overwhelming. Comments from those who experienced the exhibit in its first days reflect the profound effect it has had on them:

“What you’ve done here is beautiful, and you need to record it for everyone to see.”

“I’m leaving a different person than when I walked in!”

“I was in foster care, and no one did this for me. I’m so glad these kids have the opportunity.”

“I can’t even begin to explain the range of emotions I went through. I have not stopped thinking about the things I read. I’ve never been so moved by anything. The young man there was amazing and made the experience even more meaningful. You all did an amazing job.”

CASA of Santa Barbara County hopes that this exhibit will serve as a lasting testament to the power of community involvement in fostering change for children in the foster care system. As Kim noted, “We hope this exhibit serves as both an eye-opener and a call to action, reminding us all that every foster child’s story deserves to be heard, understood, and supported with empathy and action.”

From Trauma to Hope: Stories of Foster Care is currently on display at The Santa Maria Town Center Mall (upstairs by Macy’s), with plans to continue through October 20, 2024. The exhibit is open to the public during regular hours, and group tours can be scheduled upon request.

About CASA of Santa Barbara County:

CASA of Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care system. Our volunteers ensure that every child has a voice and the opportunity for a safe and permanent home.