The State of California does not have a permanent funding stream for modernizing or replacing outdated facilities on public school, college or university campuses. Funds for school construction projects must come from local bond measures. State matching funds are accessible only if a community passes a bond measure.

In the upcoming November election, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is asking voters to approve the extension of a bond, Measure P, to complete critically needed repairs and infrastructure. An investment in essential upgrades for SBCC will pay dividends for our community in the future—nurses, radiology technicians, first responders, and other skilled workers who will have the advantage of up-to-date facilities.

Measure P is needed to modernize SBCC’s classrooms, labs, and job training facilities, ensuring that our community continues to benefit from high-quality, affordable education and career training without increasing tax rates beyond levels already approved by voters. With strict oversight and accountability, Measure P guarantees that funds are used effectively and transparently.

For over 100 years, SBCC has been a cornerstone of our community, offering affordable education and career training to countless students. Let’s come together to support the future of Santa Barbara. Vote yes on Measure P.