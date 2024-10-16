Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 16, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department and City Fire Department began planned improvements in Douglas Family Preserve this month, following community meetings held in June and September. The work aims to balance the park’s uses while protecting the area’s natural resources. Work will focus on wildfire prevention, trail maintenance, habitat restoration, and removal of hazardous trees.

Fire prevention work will include targeted removal of invasive species, downed trees, and deadwood to reduce fuel loads in the park and trimming vegetation along designated trails to maintain clear access for emergency vehicles and personnel.

Trail maintenance will improve drainage and reroute approximately 300 feet of trail to avoid low points that remain saturated for much of the year. Multiple strategies will be used to define designated trails and encourage the re-naturalization of small, unintended paths to reduce impacts on the preserve’s native habitats.

Approximately six dead or severely leaning trees will be removed across four work areas along the bluff edge within the preserve. Work of this nature is performed periodically to reduce the risk of trees falling onto the beach below and to prevent additional erosion that would compromise the stability of the bluff. Tree stumps will be left intact to hold the soil in place and cut wood will remain onsite and used to mark trails or provide seating for visitors. The remaining tree material will be chipped and used in the preserve as mulch.

Douglas Family Preserve is home to a variety of special status plants and wildlife, and work has been planned to ensure these species are protected during the improvement project. A pre-activity biological survey will occur within ten days of the start of work to ensure no special status wildlife or plant species will be impacted due to planned work. Adjustments to planned work may be made due to the results of the pre-activity biological survey and associated recommendations, or due to a change in site conditions. Exclusion zones and a biological monitor will be used as needed. Crews will receive environmental awareness training to identify sensitive species and understand best practices for preservation.

Work is expected to last through January. The park will remain open while work is underway, and the public is asked to use caution and leash dogs around crews and equipment.

Improvements are funded by the Douglas Family Preserve Endowment through the PARC Foundation and a grant from CAL FIRE through the City’s Wildfire Resiliency Project.

More information about this project can be found at Douglas Family Preserve Improvements – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DFP.