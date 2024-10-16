Born in 1944, Winfield “Chip” Earl Hall III will be remembered first and foremost as a good friend. He was such a good friend that I considered him an older brother.

We first met sometime between the late ’70s and early ’80s when Chip was living at Beta, a unit next door to Devereux Hall. Chip had a feisty character with a larger-than-life personality. He loved John Wayne and Elvis Presley.

Chip and I were a dynamic duo — a pair of rabble-rousers and troublemakers. We would hit the town, going to different restaurants and coffee shops, making friends and leaving impressions wherever we went. Though I would encourage Chip to go somewhere new, he loved going to McDonald’s. There, Chip and I would drink coffee, Chip would smoke a cigarette or two, and we would laugh and reminisce about times past.

Though Chip is no longer with us, the impact he had on my life and his kindness and passion will not soon be forgotten.