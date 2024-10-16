Pavement Improvement Project to Result in Lane Closure on Highway 1 in Lompoc

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pavement improvement project will result in the closure of the southbound lane of Highway 1 near Central Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7 am to 5 pm. This roadwork will also restrict access to Walnut Avenue from Hwy. 1

Roadwork will also take place during the overnight hours on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18 between 8 pm to 6 am to restore service to the traffic signals impacted by this roadwork.

Detour and road closure signs will be in place to direct travelers. This project is being performed by the City of Lompoc, under permit from Caltrans.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/