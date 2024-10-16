Preparing for the Expected: Earthquake Preparedness in Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Today the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized the Great ShakeOut , slated for 10:17 a.m. on October 17, 2024. This day marks an opportunity for all community members to ensure their personal preparedness in the face of earthquakes, including securing spaces, practicing “drop, cover, and hold on”, and creating an emergency plan.

The Earthquake Country Alliance recommends four steps that everyone should take before an earthquake:

Secure your home and workspace by identifying hazards and securing moveable items

Create your emergency plan including how you will communicate with your loved ones

Organize emergency supplies in a convenient location that would be accessible following an earthquake

Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance coverage

If you feel shaking or get an alert, it is critical to Drop, Cover, and Hold On or Lock (wheels), Cover, and Hold On.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management highly recommend local residents utilize advanced warning technologies. Timely warnings, even in instances where shaking does not occur, are vital for taking protective measures to ensure the safety of our community.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for and share the following warning systems with friends, family, and community groups:

California uses the Earthquake Early Warning System, to notify the public seconds to tens of seconds before the shaking starts allowing users the opportunity to take life-saving actions.

MyShake App : A free app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, allowing users to set a “HomeBase” location to receive earthquake warnings without activating location services. You must download this app in order to receive notifications.

: A free app available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, allowing users to set a “HomeBase” location to receive earthquake warnings without activating location services. You must download this app in order to receive notifications. Android Earthquake Alerts : Integrated in new or updated Android devices, utilizing the same technology as the MyShake App.

: Integrated in new or updated Android devices, utilizing the same technology as the MyShake App. iPhone Earthquake Alerts : To turn this feature on, go to Settings and click on Notifications, and scroll down to the bottom section for Government Alerts and make sure Emergency Alerts are clicked “On”.

: To turn this feature on, go to Settings and click on Notifications, and scroll down to the bottom section for Government Alerts and make sure Emergency Alerts are clicked “On”. ReadySBC Alerts: Sign up for local alerts at ReadySBC.org. These alerts may be issued following an earthquake if other threats are imminent.

Learn more about earthquake warning systems and available apps at California Earthquake Early Warning | California Earthquake Early Warning Information. Sign up for local alerts and find earthquake preparedness information at ReadySBC | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website.