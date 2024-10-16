I’m writing to urge residents who care about our environment to re-elect Paula Perotte as Goleta’s Mayor. She has been a consistent and persistent champion for protecting and restoring Goleta’s environment in the near and long term.

Paula helped secure funds for the Monarch Butterfly Habitat Plan at Ellwood, supported closing down Venoco’s oil facility at Haskell’s Beach, endorsed Goleta’s Creek and Watershed Management Plan, worked to ensure compliance with Goleta’s creek setback policies, and voted to fund additional staff for the management of Goleta’s open spaces and natural resources.

Paula also has worked on long term strategies for providing clean air and water, supporting Goleta’s environmental and recreational amenities, such as park facilities, and addressing climate change. To reduce greenhouse emissions from vehicles, she has championed bike and train travel options. She voted for Goleta to be fossil fuel free by 2030 and supported the installation of solar panels at City Hall.

Now more than ever we really need Paula’s environmental leadership in the City of Goleta. Santa Barbara’s Sierra Club and the League of Conservation Voters agree. Please vote to re-elect her.