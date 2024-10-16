Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., October 15, 2024 – ShelterBox USA is supporting Rotary International Zones 33 and 34 to help meet the immediate needs of communities devastated by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. ShelterBox USA committed an initial match grant of $100,000 to the Rotary Zone 33 and 34 Disaster Recovery Fund to help communities affected from the Carolinas to Florida confronting the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“In the span of just two weeks, Hurricanes Helene and Milton have caused widespread devastation across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, leaving countless families in urgent need of assistance,” said Kerri Murray, President of ShelterBox USA. “Rotary International Zones 33 and 34 have been responding to the hardest-hit areas, mobilizing to provide emergency support, such as food, water, shelter items, and hygiene supplies. Rotary Club members are well-positioned to help communities recover from disasters because they are part of the communities they serve. They volunteer their skills to help coordinate disaster response activities and support long-term recovery projects. ShelterBox USA’s support of Rotary in Zones 33 and 34 will help assist with some of the immediate needs of communities facing the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helen and Milton.”

“The extremely generous grant made by ShelterBox USA will allow Rotarians and Rotaractors to provide tangible support to those affected by the two recent hurricanes,” said Patrick Eakes, Rotary International Director representing Zones 33 and 34. “In addition to the life-sustaining supplies funded by this grant, this gift will provide hope to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. ShelterBox has been and remains an important partner of Rotary International, and this grant has already spurred additional financial support from those inspired to do more because of ShelterBox’s generosity.”

ShelterBox is a global humanitarian relief organization providing emergency shelter and vital supplies to communities overwhelmed by disaster, conflict, and the impact of climate. ShelterBox is an official Rotary International partner in disaster relief.

ShelterBox has helped more than three million people worldwide since its founding in

2000. The nonprofit is rated 100 percent on Charity Navigator and was twice nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. For more information on ShelterBox USA: https://www.shelterboxusa.org/

Rotary Zones 33/34 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that helps with disaster relief in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern USA, and Caribbean regions. To donate to the Rotary 33/34 Disaster Recovery Fund: https://www.rizones33-

34.org/disaster-recovery/

Rotary Zones 33/34 support 31 Districts comprised of 1,689 Rotary and Rotaract clubs with more than 66,000 members across the Mid-Atlantic, Southeastern USA, and Caribbean regions—stretching from Pennsylvania to the coast of South America – providing guidance and resources to help them become effective leaders, volunteering for lasting, positive change in their communities.