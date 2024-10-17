CHC Chair Barragán Applauds Biden-Harris Administration for Additional Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Funds

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Angeles, CA – Today, Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chair Nanette Barragán (CA-44) issued a statement in response to the Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of an additional $4.5 billion in student loan debt relief for public service workers.

This action brings the total approved funds for student loan forgiveness to $175 billion, including $74 billion for over one million borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to deliver on their promise of student loan debt relief, including for many Latinos,” said CHC Chair Barragán. “When we met with the President at the White House last year, the CHC told the Administration this was a priority for our communities and asked them to be creative and explore as many options as possible to provide debt relief on student loans because of the positive impact it would have on Latino communities. Today’s announcement of an additional $4.5 billion in student loan debt relief for over 60,000 public servants nationwide shows a commitment to our teachers, nurses, firefighters, and so many others who serve our communities every day. Many of these jobs are occupied by Latino college graduates in communities across the country, and we are grateful to the President for once again hearing us and making good on his promise to Latinos. The CHC will continue to work with President Biden and his Administration to ensure that every student can pursue and complete an education without serious financial burdens. Together, we are building a brighter and more equitable future.”

In June 2023, the Chairwoman and a group of Congressional Hispanic Caucus Members met with the Administration at the White House to urge them to explore new, viable actions for student loan debt forgiveness and to use every available tool to cancel student debt for as many borrowers as possible.

The Biden-Harris Administration has undertaken critical reforms to fix the PSLF program, which previously left eligible public servants burdened with debt due to systemic errors. By streamlining the process, simplifying the application via StudentAid.gov, and expanding access to forgiveness, they have ensured that more teachers, nurses, social workers, first responders, and others can finally receive the relief they deserve.

The CHC will continue to stand with President Biden and his Administration as we work to ensure that every student can pursue an education without being saddled with unjustifiable financial burdens. Together, we are building a brighter and more equitable future.