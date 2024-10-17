High School Art Students Exhibit Their Work for the Month of November at Gallery 113

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

When the Gallery 113 Board of Directors heard that the Student Art Fund was no longer organizing the Grandparent Portrait Show, which has occurred at the Faulkner as a biennial event since 2009, they wanted to do something to acknowledge the talent of local high school art students. They reached out to art teachers in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Carpinteria schools to select 10 pieces of art from each school to put on display at the gallery for the month of November. There will be 2-D as well as 3-D art, all of which will be for sale. Work does not have to be juried into the show, but the gallery is offering prizes for 1st-3rd Place and three Honorable Mentions. The students will receive 75% of sales and the gallery will receive a 25% commission to help offset expenses.

In addition to the student art, there will be six featured artists showing their work in November. The gallery celebrated its 50th anniversary last November with an open show. All pieces were for sale for $113 and it was a tremendous success.

We will be holding our First Thursday reception on November 7th from 5-8 p.m. We hope you will drop by to celebrate our upcoming artists and to enjoy all that this special gallery in La Arcada Plaza has to offer. Our address is 1114 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 – 805 965-6611