Measure P Will Modernize Classrooms

As an Accounting professor and a mother of two former students of Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) I have seen firsthand the impact that SBCC has on our local students. Nearly 50 percent of high school graduates between Carpinteria and Gaviota rely on SBCC for excellent, affordable education and job training. However, many of the college’s buildings are over 60 years old and in urgent need of repairs and upgrades to meet today’s academic and safety standards.

Measure P will allow SBCC to modernize its classrooms, labs, and job training facilities, ensuring that our students continue to have access to the education they need for successful careers. Measure P does not increase taxes beyond the rates already approved by voters and includes strict fiscal accountability, with independent oversight and audits to ensure that funds are used as promised.

The SBCC Faculty Association has endorsed Measure P. Please join us teachers in supporting our students and our economy by voting yes on Measure P.