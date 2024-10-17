Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program Needs Volunteers

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In May 2021, the District Attorney’s Office, in collaboration with the Second District Supervisor’s Office, launched a pilot program for Neighborhood Restorative Justice (NRJP) in the City of Goleta, targeting first-time offenders.

The NRJP is a community-led, pre-filing diversion initiative to redirect low-level misdemeanor offenses away from the traditional criminal justice system. Through this program, offenders can accept responsibility and make amends for their actions via a community-based restorative justice process, rather than going through the courtroom. The program focuses on addressing criminal behaviors that affect the community’s quality of life.

As the Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program expanded county wide in January 2024, we are seeking volunteers from the community to serve as panelists and facilitators. These individuals will receive training in restorative justice principles and participate in leading restorative justice conferences. Facilitators will be trained to guide the conferences, taking participants through each step of the restorative process. Panelists will support the process by representing the community’s needs, interests, and perspectives regarding the offenses committed. Our next training dates are 11/2/2024 in Santa Maria and 11/16/2024 in Santa Barbara.

Requirements to become a volunteer facilitator or panelist:

• Complete the application

• A Live-Scan fingerprinting and criminal record check (Immigrant status is irrelevant and will not be checked.)

• No recent felonies or misdemeanors

• Complete volunteer facilitator and panelist training

• Bilingual/bicultural Spanish/English volunteers are highly encouraged

We encourage you to apply and participate in developing an innovative and extremely successful program.

For more information and to apply as a volunteer, visit the District Attorney’s website at http://countyofsb.org/da/nrjp or email the program at SBDANeighborhoodRJP@co.santabarbara.ca.us