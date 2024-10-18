Join Us for the Central Coast Small Farmer, Rancher, and Fisherfolk Forum!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, California – October 25 & 26, 2024

The Central Coast Small Farmer, Rancher, and Fisherfolk Forum is set to take place on October 25th and 26th at Allan Hancock College. This dynamic gathering aims to empower local producers and foster community and economic resilience through innovative practices and collaborative networking.

October 25th is the kickoff ticketed evening reception from 6pm to 9pm. This curated farm to table meal will feature several of our region’s farmers, ranchers, and fisherfolk.

The October 26th forum is free to attend and will feature a robust lineup of workshops tailored to support small-scale producers. Attendees will have access to information on vital resources, including the USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). Sessions will cover food safety, the new USDA – Micro Farm insurance program, institutional procurement, soil health, conservation practices, and regenerative agriculture. Experts from these agencies will provide guidance on accessing federal funding and support programs to enhance sustainability, productivity, and resilience for local producers.

In addition to informative workshops, the event will showcase engaging onsite demonstrations, including a mobile market truck from Route One Farmers Market that offers rental opportunities for small-scale producers and access to shared equipment. Educational tours will provide a deeper understanding of local farming practices, including a visit to The Patch annual pumpkin patch, while the Career Technical Education program will highlight opportunities for youth in agriculture.

The forum will feature distinguished speakers, including:

Keynote Speaker Jennifer Lester Moffit , USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs,

, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, Federal District Representative Robert O’Riley (CA-24),

Allan Hancock College Foundation Executive Director, Jon Hooten, PhD.

The speakers will share their insights on the future of agriculture in our region.

This event is an invaluable opportunity for small farmers, ranchers, and fisherfolk to connect, learn, and grow together. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this vital conversation about the future of our food systems!