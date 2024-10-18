Ojai Storytelling Festival Returns for a Weekend of Enchantment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ojai, CA – October 18th, 2024 – The Ojai Storytelling Festival is set to captivate audiences once again with a mesmerizing weekend of tales, laughter, and song. This beloved community event will take place October 24th-27th at the Ojai Art Center and Libbey Bowl.

The Ojai Storytelling Festival will Celebrate Community with the second annual Story Slam on Thursday October 24th. This Community event will feature local Ojai favorite, GirlDad and a Story Slam Competition with the theme COMMUNITY. With the goal to #packthebowl as we did in decades past with historic events like the Ojai Shakespeare Festival and Bowlful Of Blues, this is a “pay-what-you-can” event sponsored by Sespe Creek Dispensary.

Featuring Bil Lepp, Kim Weitkamp, Andy Ofutt Irwin and others, the festival will induce hilarity at Laughing Night October 25th, and invite you into a world of make believe with Twilight Tales on Saturday October 26th. The festival will include Youth Outreach for Schools, workshops, a silent auction and a boutique of local vendors. From heartfelt personal narratives to ancient myths and legends, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to bring such renowned performers to our little town of Ojai,” said Kara Lakes, Executive Director of Performances To Grow On and the Ojai Storytelling Festival. “Storytelling is a powerful tool that connects us on a deep level. It helps us understand ourselves and the world around us.”

Tickets for the Ojai Storytelling Festival are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.ojaistoryfest.org

About the Ojai Storytelling Festival: In response to substantial funding cuts, the non-profit Performances To Grow On (PTGO) was created in 1995, to address the lack of arts and performance in public schools. The mission of Performances To Grow on is to present audiences of all ages with educational, imaginative, and engaging performances. Since 2000 PTGO’s flagship event, the Ojai Storytelling Festival, has welcomed world-class storytellers to the Ojai Valley. Every year, it features seven storytellers, several musical acts, and a thriving boutique market.

Photo by Dean Zatkowsky 2023: Peter Cook, deaf storyteller, performing at Libbey Bowl in Ojai CA

Media Contact: Cassandra Cotham Assistant Director, cassiecotham@gmail.com, (805)746-5432