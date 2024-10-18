Santa Barbara County State of the Black Community Survey Deadline Extended to December 1, 2024

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — October 11, 2024 — The Santa Barbara County State of the Black Community Survey is open for participation through December 1, 2024. The survey, which launched on June 15, 2024 at Juneteenth Lompoc and Juneteenth Santa Barbara Block Parties, invites Black/African American residents to share their experiences and perceptions of life in Santa Barbara County. The survey is completely confidential and consists of a series of questions aimed at understanding the lived experiences of the Black/African-American community in the region.

The UCSB Center for Evaluation & Assessment has facilitated the survey to ensure a thorough and objective approach to gathering data. The survey took six months to develop in collaboration with Juneteenth Santa Barbara leadership, Simone Ruskamp and Jordan Killebrew, UCSB Center for Evaluation & Assessment, and community member Kim Johnson. The survey was further vetted by Black/African-American community members to ensure cultural context and key community questions and challenges were asked.

The results of this important survey will be presented in early 2025, offering critical insights to support future initiatives that foster equity and community well-being. The survey results will also be available to the public through Juneteenthsb.org.

“We strongly encourage participation from the Black/African American community as we work to better understand the specific challenges and opportunities facing residents in Santa Barbara County,” said Kim Johnson. “Your voice is essential in helping us shape a more inclusive and supportive environment.”

In addition to the anonymous nature of the survey, respondents will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for one of five $200 gift cards upon completing a short form after the survey. Participants can access the survey here: Survey Link: https://ucsb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0wvPeidji0L8nqe?Q_CHL=qr

Special Thanks!

The Santa Barbara County Black State of the Community Survey is made possible thanks to a Small Capacity Building grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation, which provided essential support in developing the survey, and Juneteenth Santa Barbara donors. Special thanks also to the NAACP, Santa Maria – Lompoc branch for sponsoring the gift card incentives, and to the UCSB Center for Evaluation & Assessment for their expertise in survey facilitation.

How to Participate

To complete the anonymous survey, please click the link below. After completing the survey, be sure to enter a drawing for one of 5 $200 gift cards!

Complete the Survey Now: https://ucsb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0wvPeidji0L8nqe?Q_CHL=qr

For more information, visit Juneteenthsb.org or follow us on social media for updates.