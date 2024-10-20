In response to the recent Independent article about a possible crackdown on bicycles and ebikes on State Street, I’d like to state that bicycle riders have shown their general disregard for public safety and comfort. The milieu of State Street is obviously fractured and up in the air, and the bike riders just add to the chaos.

When I think of Santa Barbara as one of the most beautiful and temperate locations in America, I just feel embarrassed that tourists and shoppers have to see our main street in its current condition. It’s not like bikers have no other streets to cruise (or do wheelies) besides State Street, and it’s a bit of a wild west situation where we have this new and unregulated electric bike technology in the hands of teens. I admit that it’s the perfect showcase and hangout for their socializing but they don’t even stay in the bike lanes.

So either poop or get off the pot: Redesign the street in a smart and elegant way, or just bring back the damn cars.