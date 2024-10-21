The Milpas Improvement Committee should consider topics like air pollution and the environmental impact of removing the ficus trees, which have been living many years on Milpas Street.

Did you know that hundreds of birds reside in these trees? Where will they live if you take away their habitat?

And of course you know that trees help clean air pollution!

If you live or work on Milpas you know about the black dusty air (from automobiles and the MarBorg Recycling Plant?) that affects all forms of life here, especially human lungs.

Better air quality should be the highest priority when making improvements on Milpas Street and removing trees!

Please consider the negative impact of removing our ficus trees on Milpas Street.