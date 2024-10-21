Ojai Film Festival Presents Local Talent Showcase with Gold Coast Films Screening on Monday, November 4

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[Ojai, CA – October 14, 2024]—The Ojai Film Festival (OFF) is proud to present an exciting lineup of films on Monday, November 4, as part of the Gold Coast Films program at the Matilija Auditorium. This event will showcase a collection of thought-provoking and locally produced films, highlighting the creative talent from the Ojai community.

The program will feature Bike Short, which includes a cameo of 9th and 10th graders from the Ojai Riders Club, a local nonprofit that supports youth cycling. Directed by Kevin McDevitt, this short film is a spirited and visually engaging project set in the mountains of Ojai. The film’s director will be available for interviews following the screening.

Additionally, Seeing Things, directed by 9th grader Judah O’Mara and featuring fellow students from Nordhoff High School, is a heartfelt and imaginative project that will also be showcased. This student-driven project shines a light on the power of youth creativity and the fresh perspectives young filmmakers bring to the medium. The parents of the student filmmakers will also be available for interviews, providing unique insights into the collaborative process behind the film.

Rounding out the local film program are two standout films:

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted is a quirky, unforgettable film about cult musician Swamp Dogg and his housemates, Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, who transform their suburban LA home into an artistic haven. The film explores their journey through the turbulent music industry and the unique friendship they’ve built across generations. Filmmaker David McMurry will share behind-the-scenes stories in a post-screening Q&A.

The Paper Bag Plan tells the story of a father, recently diagnosed with cancer, who sets out to teach his disabled son how to bag groceries, hoping to help him gain independence and secure his first job. The film features a compelling performance from Jillian Mercado, known for her role on The L Word, and is inspired by the director’s personal experiences, making it an emotional and inspiring narrative.

These films reflect the Ojai Film Festival’s commitment to fostering local talent and celebrating unique voices in filmmaking.

The Gold Coast Films screening promises to offer a diverse range of stories, from youth-driven creativity to personal narratives of overcoming challenges. Attendees are invited to stay for filmmaker Q&A sessions and interviews, offering a rare glimpse into the making of these films.

Films Screenings:

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Sane Living, Ojai, CA

Gold Coast Program

Date: November 4, 2024

Time: 10:00AM – 5:30 PM

Location: Matilija Auditorium, Ojai, CA

Get Your Tickets: Tickets are available now! Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the Ojai Film Festival: https://bit.ly/3My3SWU – Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to celebrate the art of filmmaking in the beautiful town of Ojai.

About Ojai Film Festival:

The Ojai Film Festival celebrates the art of cinema and promotes its appreciation through year-round programming and an annual festival of film-related events. Our diverse offering of film screenings, workshops, seminars, tributes, and social gatherings brings artists and audiences together for education, entertainment, conversation, and inspiration.