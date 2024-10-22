Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Halloween Trick-or-Treat & Decor Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Get ready for halloween fun downtown! This Saturday, October 26th from 3-6 PM, bring your little ghouls, goblins, witches, and superheroes to join in on a spooktacular celebration. 100+ downtown businesses marked with blue “Trick-or-Treat” signs are participating in this exciting kid-friendly event. Costumes are highly encouraged, so come dressed to impress and enjoy a memorable halloween experience in the heart of Santa Barbara.

Click here for a map of participating businesses.

Below is a list of participating businesses signed up:

33 Jewels, Above & Beyond Body Arts, Antique Alley, Arlington Theatre, Art & Soul, Boss Dog and Friends, BRUXIE, Celadon House, Cookie Plug, Crossroads Trading Co., Cuso’s Bikes, Dr. Hurtado Dentistry, Elizabeth Gordon Gallery, Evangelina Boutique, Favorites – Vintage Clothing, Galanga Thai Restaurant, Gallery 113, Hats Unlimited, Hotel Santa Barbara, Institution Ale Co, Joe’s Cafe, KAAREM, L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, Los Arroyos Mexican Restaurant & Take Out, Lovebird Boutique, M.Special Brewing Co., McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams, Metro 4 Theatre, Metro Entertainment, Mister Softee, Namaste, OLD NAVY, opal restaurant and bar, Pascucci, Paseo Nuevo Mall, Paseo Nuevo Cinemas, Poke House, Rever Atelier, Sandbar, Santa Barbara Craft Ramen, Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store, Santa Barbara Public Market, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, SB Pizza House, Sirena, Slice of Light Gallery, Something’s Fishy, State Street Axe Club, The Blue Owl, The Cruisery, The Granada Theatre, the knit shop, The Painted Cabernet, The Shade Store, The Yes Store, Unity Shoppe, World Market, World of Magic.

But the Halloween fun doesn’t stop there! Don’t miss out on the Downtown Halloween Decor Contest, where participating businesses will transform their storefronts into spooky, whimsical, and creative displays. Judging will take place on Thursday, October 24, so take a stroll downtown to admire the eerie and festive decorations. Winners will be awarded prizes for the best-decorated storefronts!

