Guy Walker for SBCEO Trustee

The County Board of Education is an important governing body for serving children. Guy Walker is running for a seat on the board to continue a long passion of service to our community. His talent for divergent thinking, creating partnerships, and common sense have guided his leadership as a former College School District Board President and many other nonprofit boards.

Although most citizens know little about what the County Board does, everyone who knows Guy knows that his center of gravity is doing good. The County Board serves some of our county’s most vulnerable students by overseeing the county office-run juvenile court and county community schools. When serving on the board, Guy will also consider charter school petitions, interdistrict transfer and expulsion appeals, and approval of the County Office of Education budget.

Nearly 30 years ago Mr. Walker shook my hand when I walked across the graduation stage at Santa Ynez Elementary School, a school in the College School District. Because of Guy’s mentorship, I now serve as President of the Board. When setting the board agenda, I often think “how would Guy handle this.” He has been a mentor to many others particularly in his role as a Trustee of Dunn School.

Guy’s voice on the County Board of Education will not just empower student success in my district – his leadership will reach across all of Santa Barbara County.