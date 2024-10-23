Karen Jones is running for re-election to the Santa Ynez Community Services District, and I am urging voters to vote for anyone but her. Why? She was identified among the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and was later convicted of unauthorized entry into a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

As a current Board Member of the Santa Ynez Community Services District Mrs. Jones violated her oath of office to uphold the Constitution by participating in the insurrection on January 6, 2021, and she should not be considered for reelection.

While this should make her unqualified to serve as an elected official, she is running to serve as a Board Member of the Santa Ynez Community Services District for four years — while living in Texas where she will participate in meetings remotely!

Ms. Jones has a very good chance of winning reelection unless residents organize themselves to prevent this. To prevent Ms. Jones’s reelection I urge voters to vote for Frank Redfern, Donald Kelleher, and J. Brett Marymee (there are three seats open) and to tell your friends and neighbors to do the same.