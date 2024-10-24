CALM Addresses Parental Mental Health in Response to U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. October 2024 – CALM is taking action in response to the U.S. Surgeon General’s recent advisory on parental mental health and its impact on children.

With rising rates of stress, anxiety, and depression among parents, the advisory calls for greater support systems to improve mental health outcomes for families. According to the report, nearly half of parents say that most days their stress is completely overwhelming and that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, compared to about a quarter of other adults. Severe or prolonged stress can have harmful effects on the mental health of parents and caregivers, in turn affecting the well-being of their children.

“CALM is here to meet the evolving needs of families,” said Alana Walczak, CALM President & CEO. “This advisory validates the experiences of families walking through our doors every day – their challenges are real, and they face overwhelming pressure in so many areas of their lives. We are committed to ensuring they have access to mental health services. In so doing, we are making a long-term investment in the health of our community, replacing the cycle of generational trauma with a cycle of healing and resilience.”

CALM is already implementing solutions that align with the Surgeon General’s advisory, providing evidence-based therapeutic services that address both parent and child mental health. Over three quarters of CALM’s clients are in trauma prevention programs, receiving services such as home visitation, Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder treatment, and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy, as well as parent education and support groups. Most recently, CALM began providing Child Parent Psychotherapy, which strengthens the relationship between a young child and their caregiver as they heal and grow together after stressful experiences.

“Parents often feel isolated or ashamed when facing challenges or mental health struggles,” said CALM’s Director of Clinical Operations, Ashleigh Erving, MSW, LCSW. “Our goal is to remove the stigma and provide compassionate care that helps parents build resilience. When we support parents, we strengthen the entire family system and contribute to the well-being of the broader community.”

CALM’s Senior Manager of Clinical Advancement, Yvonne Nelson, LCSW, PMH-C, added, “Increasing parental capacity is the single most important strategy that we can undertake to address the mental health issues of children. When parents are whole and healthy, children have the environment they need to heal and thrive.”

CALM is calling on local policymakers, businesses, and community members to join in supporting parental mental health. The organization believes that a collaborative approach is necessary to fully address the needs of parents and children, particularly during these challenging times.

To learn more about CALM’s programs, visit calm4kids.org. The Surgeon General’s advisory and more information can be found at hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/priorities.

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 2,200 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.