U.S. 101 Southbound Castillo Street Ramp Closures in Santa Barbara Next Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The southbound Castillo Street on-ramp and off-ramp on US 101 in Santa Barbara will be closed Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 between 9 am and 3:30 pm.

This ramp closure will allow Caltrans to perform restriping work at the Castillo Street Undercrossing.

At least one lane in each direction on Castillo Street will remain open. Travelers can expect delays through this work zone.

Message signs will be in place to alert the traveling public.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

