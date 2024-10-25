Santa Barbara “Business in Art” Award Nominations Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The community is invited to nominate local businesses for the City of Santa Barbara’s annual “Business in Art” Award. The City Arts Advisory Committee established the award program in 2005 to recognize and celebrate local businesses that uplift arts and culture through exemplary and innovative programs or practices. Award recipients will receive a framed certificate to display as well as recognition through social media channels. The deadline to submit a nomination is November 15, 2024. To learn more, visit sbac.ca.gov/art-awards.

The program aims to highlight businesses that demonstrate commitment to the cultural vibrancy of Santa Barbara through their support for artists, culture bearers, creatives, and arts and culture organizations via collaborations or partnerships, innovative programs or methods, and/or philanthropy.

Criteria include:

Distinguished leadership in support of the arts through partnerships, innovative methods or programs, or philanthropic contributions

A large scope of impact and support that extends beyond immediate business interests

A visionary and innovative approach to championing the arts

Successful cultivation of relationships and partnerships with individual artists and/or organizations in the arts community

Efforts that have significantly benefitted or expanded local arts and culture

Past award recipients include Montecito Bank & Trust, Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners & Tailors, Art That Works, EOS Lounge, Pacific Retail Capital Partners, the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology (SBCAST), Hotel Indigo, Pascucci Restaurant, MichelKate Interiors & Art Gallery, Brad Nack, lynda.com, Gary Atkins Sound Systems, Art Essentials, The Santa Barbara Independent, Art From Scrap, Downtown Santa Barbara, Barry Berkus, and Voice Magazine.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture is a Division of the County’s Community Services Department and a CA Arts Council State-Local Partner, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs. The Office represents a longstanding partnership between the County of Santa Barbara and the City of Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.sbac.ca.gov.