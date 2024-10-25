Veggie Rescue Founder Terry Delaney to Be Honored in 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA, October 25, 2024—Long-time Santa Ynez resident and food rescue advocate Terry Delaney will be honored at the Veggie Rescue 15th anniversary event on May 1, 2025.

At a small gathering of friends and supporters at Sandoval Ranch in Santa Ynez on October 24, 2024, Veggie Rescue board president Lisa Palmer announced that the nonprofit organization’s founder Terry Delaney will be honored for his commitment to community food solutions to celebrate Veggie Rescue’s 15 years of feeding Santa Barbara County residents in need. Delaney is a lifelong sales and marketing veteran in the seafood industry who built his vision of food rescue from the back of a pickup truck.

“We are delighted to be celebrating Terry and his brave journey into food rescue,” Palmer said. “What started nearly 20 years ago as a small group of volunteers has evolved into a successful nonprofit organization positively impacting the lives of thousands of people throughout Santa Barbara County.”

In its work to provide food to people and families in need, the Veggie Rescue team has worked tirelessly for the past 15 years, establishing partnerships with local farms, businesses, restaurants and community organizations, while also preventing four million pounds of food from going to waste.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the last 15 years,” said Judy Taggart, Executive Director of Veggie Rescue. “With Terry’s vision and guidance, we are dedicated to ensuring every pound of food we rescue makes a difference. We are grateful to all our community partners who make this work possible.”

Veggie Rescue will host a special anniversary event on May 1, 2025, featuring a celebration of Delaney’s work, presentations on the organization’s impact and opportunities for community engagement. The event will take place on May 1, 2025, at Folded Hills Winery, Ranch, and Farmstead. Tickets will be available for purchase on through the Veggie Rescue office and website (www.veggierescue.org) in early 2025.

Veggie Rescue is committed to providing fresh, nutrient dense food to our partner organizations while having a positive impact on our environment. Veggie Rescue is the only non-profit in Santa Barbara County that rescues perishable local produce and delivers it within 24hrs to organizations providing support for low-income families, youth, seniors, and those facing housing insecurity.