YouthWell to Host Student Advocacy & Wellness Summit for High School Students

Santa Barbara, CA – November 16, 2024 – YouthWell, in partnership with the Youth Advocacy Board and SB County Behavioral Wellness, will host the Student Advocacy & Wellness Summit for high school students across Santa Barbara County. The event will take place at Direct Relief, 6100 Wallace Becknell Rd., from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Summit will empower students with leadership and advocacy skills while promoting mental health and well-being. The day will begin with a welcome session and keynote speaker Daniel Segura (CAUSE 805), followed by advocacy breakout groups focusing on human rights, marginalized communities, and mental health intersections led by local leaders like Leandra Harris (Freedom4Youth), Abel Salvador Flores (One Community Action), Mitch Torina (Lompoc Unified School Board), and Liz Adams (PATH Regional Director), will offer opportunities for students to learn how to use their voices for change.

Student-organized and led skills-building workshops will follow, covering the topics of digital wellness, physical and mental wellness, healthy relationships, art activism, advocacy and community engagement, and supporting self and friends. The event will conclude with group reflections aimed at fostering stronger communication, self-advocacy, and community engagement. Students will earn community service hours for their participation.

Registration and Information:

This event is free to attend, and transportation will be provided for students from the Santa Ynez, Lompoc, and Santa Maria areas. Students must register by November 1, 2024. Lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register, visit YouthWell.org/youth-advisory-board/ or contact yab@youthwell.org / 805.770.1503.