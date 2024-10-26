The following statement is not true: Measure H, a transient occupancy tax (TOT) increase on hotels and short-term rentals (STRs) will not cost Santa Barbara County residents a penny because it’s paid exclusively by tourists. Now a true statement: TOT is often paid by the owner, not the tourist. I pay the tax out of my own pocket, every month as I’ve been doing for years.

As a retired, nearly childless cat lady on a limited income who rents out a room in my house as a STR, I am not alone in paying the tax. Can I up my rates to compensate? If I wanted fewer bookings. Can I collect it from guests? Tried that, but STR platforms make it expensive and a hassle to do, so many hosts don’t. Bottom line, many small business owners like me cough up the tax, like my cat does a hairball.

A parting fact to ponder: A TOT increase to 14 percent would distinguish Santa Barbara County as one of the “highest” TOT counties in all of California. And by “highest” I really mean greediest, but that would be impolite. Like what my cat left on my pillow.

Vote no on Measure H.