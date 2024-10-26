What We Lose if Measure I Fails

As organizations committed to the well-being of our community, the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation, the League of Women Voters Santa Barbara, and CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy) urge residents to carefully consider the critical importance of Measure I. This small increase in sales tax is essential to maintaining the services that help keep Santa Barbara a safe, vibrant, and more equitable place to live. We need to ask: What will our city lose if Measure I does not pass?

First and foremost, without the projected $15 million in annual revenue from Measure I, our city will face deficits as high as $15 million in the next few years. This gap in funding will lead to drastic cuts in services that affect us all. In addition to public safety risks, we could see budget reductions that would impact Santa Barbara’s social safety net—the critical support systems that many of our residents depend on.

Our libraries are key pillars of this infrastructure. They not only provide books and information; they offer literacy programs, job-search assistance, internet access, and safe, welcoming spaces for children, families, and community building. For many in our community, particularly those without reliable access to these resources elsewhere, the library is essential. Without Measure I’s funding, these services could be reduced or eliminated, leaving a major gap in our social safety net, especially for our most vulnerable, only amplifying the stress on other city services.

Affordable housing programs are also at risk. In a city where housing costs continue to climb, these programs provide a lifeline for low-income families, seniors, and individuals struggling to make ends meet. By supporting affordable housing, we help stabilize our community, prevent rising homelessness, and create a more inclusive Santa Barbara. If Measure I fails, our ability to invest in critical housing initiatives will be compromised, worsening an already difficult housing crisis.

Measure I is about more than just avoiding a budget crisis — it’s about preserving the social and critical infrastructure that makes Santa Barbara a strong, compassionate, and connected community. Without it, our libraries, affordable housing programs, public safety, and other essential services will be threatened, unraveling the societal safety net that so many rely on.

Please join us in voting yes on Measure I to protect Santa Barbara’s future.

Signed by Lauren Trujillo, Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation; Vicki Allen, League of Women Voters Santa Barbara; Frank Ramirez, CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy)