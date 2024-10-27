Dos Pueblos Pulls Away for 39-6 Victory Over Aliso Niguel in CIF-SS Division 1 First Round Contest

A dominant defensive effort boosted the Dos Pueblos High flag football team to a 39-6 victory over Aliso Niguel in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

The Chargers swiped five interceptions and captured a signature win in the first CIF playoff game in program history.

“As a tackle football coach and as a flag football coach people sleep on the 805. I was so proud to see that four of the 16 teams in Division 1 were from the 805,” aid Dos Pueblos coach Doug Caines. “We ball up here. We are the northernmost school in the Southern Section and people kind of forget about us.”

Sophomore Brooklyn Hedricks intercepted Aliso Niguel’s first offensive play in a sign of things to come.The Chargers capitalized on the field position with a short touchdown pass from Liliana Rodriguez to Kindah Ahmad-Reda and took a 7-0 lead after a successful one-point conversion.

Senior quarterback Liliana Rodriguez has been a poised field general for Dos Pueblos this season. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos added to its lead with another touchdown from Rodriguez to Ahmad-Reda to take a 14-0 lead with just under 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Ahmad-Reda finished with seven catches for 79-yards and three touchdowns as she continues to blossom in her freshman season.

“She has proven herself to be a top tier player. It has been really cool to watch her step into that role,especially as a freshman,” Caines said.

Senior Sophia Pixley recorded Dos Pueblos’ second interception of the game on the ensuing Aliso Niguel possession, which led to a ten-yard touchdown pass from Rodriguez to Taylor Grant at 7:38 mark of the first half. The ensuing two-point conversion was unsuccessful so Dos Pueblos had to settle for a 20-0 lead

Dos Pueblos tacked on one more touchdown before halftime on a short shovel pass to Sterling Streatfeild, which increased the lead to 26-0.

In the second half, Dos Pueblos immediately forced an Aliso Niguel turnover on downs and followed with a five-play, 48-yard drive capped off by a 14-yard pass from Rodriguez to Ahmad-Reda, which increased the lead to 33-0 after a one-point conversion pass to Grant

Hannah Kaminsky closed the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run that increased the Dos Pueblos lead to 39-0 with just under 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Alis Niguel’s lone touchdown came on an eight-yard pass from Paige Russell to Sienna Stand with 8:10 remaining in the contest.

Dos Pueblos will travel to Newport Harbor for a quarterfinal game on Tuesday, October 29 at 5 p.m.