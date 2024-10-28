California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Releases List of Presidential Write-in Candidates for November 5, 2024, General Election
Sacramento, Calif. – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., released the certified the list of Presidential write-in candidates for the November 5, 2024, General Election.
The certified list of write-in candidates is available online at: elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov//statewide-elections/2024-general/write-in-president.pdf
When will the Secretary of State’s office have vote counts for the certified write-in candidates?
County elections officials count votes for write-in candidates during the post-election canvass period. Please note that ballots with write-in candidates take longer to count.
Results for write-in candidates are not transmitted to the Secretary of State’s office until counties do their final certification of the vote; therefore, the results for write-in candidates will not be included on the election night results website. The results for write-in presidential candidates and all other write-in candidates will be published on December 13, 2024, according to state law.
Do voters have to write a certified write-in candidate’s name exactly? Does spelling count?
County elections officials will accept a reasonable facsimile of the spelling of a candidate’s name. Example: votes for “Joe Smith” and “Joseph Smith” would be accepted for “Joseph A. Smith.”
Where can voters find the list of certified write-in candidates?
The list of certified write-in candidates is posted on the Secretary of State’s website, and county elections officials will post the list in polling locations and voter centers.