California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Releases List of Presidential Write-in Candidates for November 5, 2024, General Election 

Sacramento, Calif. – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., released the certified the list of Presidential write-in candidates for the November 5, 2024, General Election.

The certified list of write-in candidates is available online at: elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov//statewide-elections/2024-general/write-in-president.pdf

﻿When will the Secretary of State’s office have vote counts for the certified write-in candidates?

County elections officials count votes for write-in candidates during the post-election canvass period. Please note that ballots with write-in candidates take longer to count.

Results for write-in candidates are not transmitted to the Secretary of State’s office until counties do their final certification of the vote; therefore, the results for write-in candidates will not be included on the election night results website. The results for write-in presidential candidates and all other write-in candidates will be published on December 13, 2024, according to state law.

Do voters have to write a certified write-in candidate’s name exactly? Does spelling count?

County elections officials will accept a reasonable facsimile of the spelling of a candidate’s name. Example: votes for “Joe Smith” and “Joseph Smith” would be accepted for “Joseph A. Smith.”

Where can voters find the list of certified write-in candidates?

The list of certified write-in candidates is posted on the Secretary of State’s website, and county elections officials will post the list in polling locations and voter centers.