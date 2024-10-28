Chaucer’s Books Celebrates 50 Years in Santa Barbara

These days, independent bookstores are a dying breed, and even those who make it a few years are worth celebrating. For a half century now, Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara has not only survived but cemented itself as one of the city’s favorite places to get lost while browsing shelves for new reads, and this Friday the beloved bookstore will officially celebrate its 50th anniversary with a community party.

Chaucer’s Books co-founder Mahri Kerley with the shop’s new owners, Greg Feitt and Jen Lemberger, who took over earlier this year. Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

The 50th anniversary event will also serve as an 80th birthday party for the store’s original co-founder, Mahri Kerley, who decided to sell the store to two longtime employees, Jen Lemberger and Greg Feitt, earlier this year.

When it was announced the store would be sold in June 2024, bookworms were relieved to hear that the two new owners — who actually met while stocking the shelves in the same store — were planning on continuing Kerley’s long legacy of keeping the bookstore small, locally owned, and community-focused.

At the event starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, November 1, Kerley will be honored with a special performance of “Happy Birthday,” sung by the Quire of Voyces, and guests will hear a few words from Kerley, both of the new shop owners, and other special speakers.

The anniversary will also feature two winners of the shop’s “Tell Us Your Story” contest, who will read their winning works and highlight the store’s history of community storytelling. Cookies, cupcakes, and other snacks will be available, along with face painting and coloring activities for children.

Chaucer’s will be selling special 50th anniversary merch, including totes, T-shirts, and stickers, designed by Santa Barabra–based artist DJ Javier. And in keeping with the longstanding anniversary tradition, almost everything in the store will be 20 percent off during the event (except for gift cards, magazines, textbooks, and 50th anniversary merch).

“This is the perfect opportunity to pick up that book you’ve had your eye on or discover something new,” Lemberger said.

The 50th Anniversary celebration will be Friday, November 1, from 5-7 pm at Chaucer’s Books at 3321 State Street in Loreto Plaza.