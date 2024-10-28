This edition of ON Culture was originally emailed to subscribers on October 25, 2024. To receive Leslie Dinaberg’s arts newsletter in your inbox on Fridays, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

ON the Stage

Leon Bridges at the Santa Barbara Bowl, October 16, 2024 | Photo: Carl Perry

Our “Rocktober” season of the Bowl is close to an end, with just one more show — Sofi Tukker — coming our way on November 7. Meanwhile, we’ve had so many great performances and such great photography in the last few weeks. Check out our reviews for Leon Bridges, Slightly Stoopid, Clairo, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, and Omar Apollo.

Los Lobos at the Lobero in 2023 | Photo: David Bazemore

We’ve got a lot of great music coming our way, including Los Lobos (Oct. 25), Tina Schlieske (Oct. 26), and Aimee Mann at the Lobero on October 30 (see story here) this week. Coming to the Lobero in November are John Hiatt (Nov. 12), Blind Pilot (Nov. 16), Mat Kearney (Nov. 18), and ZZ Ward (Nov. 23).

The Next Waltz poster | Photo: Courtesy

I’m also looking forward to seeing the Doublewide Kings and the Santa Barbara Symphony come together at the Granada on November 9 to pay tribute to The Last Waltz, The Band’s legendary farewell concert. The show — The Next Waltz —will bring to life the rootsy storytelling and unforgettable melodies of Robbie Robertson and The Band, reimagined by the powerful blend of the Kings’ rock ’n’ roll and the Symphony’s orchestral richness.

Rickie Lee Jones | Photo: Vivian Wang

Looking out a bit further, Arts & Lectures announced that Jason Isbell is coming to the Arlington on March 15. Tickets go on sale today (Oct. 25) for an evening with the talented performer who is widely regarded as “one of the best songwriters in the country” (The New York Times). Click here for tickets. Also on my “can’t wait” list is Rickie Lee Jones at the Lobero on February 1, the Avett Brothers at the Bowl on April 11, Randy Travis at the Lobero on February 12, and Dancing with the Stars Live at the Arlington on April 3.

Adam Phillips has led the Folk Orchestra since 2017, singing, conducting, and playing dozens of instruments! | Photo: Courtesy

The consistently interesting and fabulous Folk Orchestra of Santa Barbara hits various local stages November 1-3 with a “Fall Harvest” theme. “These concerts will have something everyone will like,” said Folk Orchestra founder and arranger (and multi-instrumentalist) Adam Phillips. “Harvest music is a worldwide tradition, so these shows will get you in the mood for changing leaves, pumpkins, roaring fires, and crisp evenings. And yes, we will have harp, accordion, and multiple bagpipes, or it wouldn’t be the Folk Orchestra.” See folkorchestrasb.com for more info and tickets.

The Los Alamos Theatre Group presents Audition: Call Back, a hilarious-sounding musical comedy about an effort to stage a fundraiser to benefit a local charity (and tickets actually do benefit charitable groups), in which a transplanted Hollywood film director and a producer sign on to create the show. However (locals will love this), conflict arises when an anonymous curmudgeon files a complaint with Santa Barbara County, wanting to shut down the event for “Planning to hold a talent show in a location within hearing distance of a resident who doesn’t like musicals, noise, strangers, gentrification, vegetarians, zoning laws, signage, patio isolation, exotic cars, skinny jeans, stray cats, window lighting, crosswalks, foodies, architectural updates, ground squirrels, the term ‘cutting edge,’ kindness to strangers, or change of any kind.” November 1-3, 8-10, and 15-16 at The Depot Bar and Lounge. Click here for tickets and more info.

ON the (Big) Screen

[Click to enlarge]: Left: Zoe Saldaña will be honored with the American Riviera Award at the 40th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday, February 7. Right: Angelina Jolie will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award from SBIFF on February 5, 2025. | Courtesy photos

SBIFF’s honoree announcements are starting to come in, and this festival certainly looks to be fittingly dazzling in honor of the 40th anniversary. So far, we’ve got Angelina Jolie with the Maltin Modern Master Award on February 5 (see details here) and Zoe Saldaña with the American Riviera Award on February 7 (see details here), with many many more to come. The 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place February 4-15, 2025. Official events, including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre. Passes for the 2025 festival are on sale now at sbiff.org.

Will Ferrell | Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews

And kicking off the SBIFF season with a gala fundraiser to support educational programs is the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film on December 11. Will Ferrell will be honored this year at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in what’s sure to be a very entertaining evening. Click here for details.

Student art from Lompoc | Photo: Courtesy

ON the Walls

Gallery 113 in La Arcada has stepped up and will have the work of high school art students on view for the month of November. As Chair Barbara Cronin Hershberg told us, “When the Gallery 113 Board of Directors heard that the Student Art Fund was no longer organizing the Grandparent Portrait Show, which has occurred at the Faulkner Gallery as a biennial event since 2009, they wanted to do something to acknowledge the talent of local high school art students. They reached out to art teachers in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, and Carpinteria schools to select 10 pieces of art from each school to put on display at the gallery for the month of November. In addition to the student art, there will be six featured artists showing their work in November.” They are having a First Thursday reception on November 7 from 5-8 p.m.

ON the Harbor

Santa Barbara Revels Harbor Sing! returns this weekend, taking place at Deep Sea Tasting Room on Sunday, October 27, 4-6 p.m. Back by popular demand, Harbor Sing is designed for singing, clapping, and laughing along with sea shanties, traditional tunes, folk songs, and everyone’s Irish favorites. Tickets are just $25 and you can buy them here or at the door.

ON the Beach

Composer and meditation expert Murray Hidary comes to Leadbetter Beach on Sunday, October 27, for his MindTravel in-person Live-to-Headphones “Silent” Piano Experience. It’s a unique “silent” piano experience delivered directly to your headphones, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the music while enjoying the serene surroundings. Reservations and information are here.

ON the Calendar

Welcome to Michael Towbes Library Plaza | Photo: Courtesy

If you’ve been wondering what’s been going on behind those fences in front of the Anapamu side of the Santa Barbara Public Library, come check it out at the free Plaza Palooza party for the grand opening of the Michael Towbes Library Plaza on Sunday, November 3, from noon to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to celebrate the Santa Barbara Public Library with community activities for the whole family, music, cultural performances, and more. The event kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by captivating performances from cherished local groups, activities. Hope to see you there. This has been a long time coming, and it’s definitely worth celebrating!

For a complete calendar of events this week and beyond, visit independent.com/events/.