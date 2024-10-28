Sheriff’s Office Showcasing Pumpkin Decorating Contest at Trunk-or-Treat Events

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is excited to bring 11 incredibly decorated pumpkins to Trunk-or-Treat events throughout the County. Every Halloween, team members from across the Sheriff’s Office compete in a pumpkin decorating contest with a top prize of “Crowd Favorite” that is won by votes from the public on social media, and in-person voting at Halloween events. This contest is sponsored by the Sheriff’s Managers Association (SMA) and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association (DSA). This years’ entries were crafted by team members from the Northern Branch Jail, Santa Maria Substation, Forensics, Systems and Technology, Financial Services, and patrol deputies.

Commander Raney, President of SMA said, “It’s a treat to see the creativity of our employees and to hear their screams of support as they rally around their creations in the race for the coveted Crowd Favorite trophy.”

Corydon Mathews, DSA Executive Director said, “The DSA is proud to support such a fun event that highlights the creativity of our members. Not only is it a fun competition and morale builder for our troops, but it is an opportunity to connect with the community during spooky season.”

Sheriff’s team members will be showcasing the pumpkins at three Trunk-or-Treat events this year and would like to encourage the public to come see them in-person and vote for their favorite.

Saturday, October 26, 2024

5pm to 7pm

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Community Hot Rod Project Trunk-or-Treat

150 N. Kellogg Ave, Goleta

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

5:30-7:30pm

Santa Maria Police Trunk-or-Treat

1111 W. Betteravia Road, Santa Maria

Thursday, October 31, 2024

3pm-5pm

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Trunk-or-Treat

5315 Foothill Road, Carpinteria

You can also vote for your favorite on the Sheriff’s Office Instagram and Facebook pages.