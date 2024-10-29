California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Voters of their Rights 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – With the November 5, 2024, General Election quickly approaching, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds California voters that they have a Voter Bill of Rights to ensure that every eligible California voter can cast a ballot easily, confidentially, and free from intimidation.

“Californians should review the Voter Bill of Rights before heading to the polls to ensure a smooth voting experience,” Secretary of State Weber said. “I urge voters to take the time to know their rights before heading to the polls.”

The California Voter Bill of Rights, which is printed in the Voter Information Guide sent to every active registered voting household in the state, will be posted in every polling location and vote center.

The Voter Bill of Rights includes important voting rights information. For example, voters have the right to vote if they are a registered voter even if their name is not on the list at their polling place. If this is the case, they will be provided a provisional ballot, and their vote will be counted if elections officials determine they are eligible to vote.

Voters have the right to vote if they are still in line when the polls close. It is important that voters understand this right and don’t just walk away from their place in line because it is 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. And voters have the right to cast a secret ballot without anyone bothering them or telling them how to vote.

Voters have the right to get a new ballot if they have made a mistake and haven’t already cast their ballot. They also have the right to drop off their completed vote-by-mail ballot at any polling location or vote center.

If a voter needs help at the polls, they have the right to ask questions of election officials about election procedures and they have the right to watch the election process. They also have the right to get help casting their ballot if needed.

Voters have the right to get election materials in a language other than English if enough people in their voting precinct speak that language.

It is also a right to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity to elections officials or the Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Voter Information Hotline is available for all voters if they have questions about the voting process or if they need to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity. Voters can call one of the toll-free voter hotlines listed below:

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) – English

(800) 232-VOTA (8682) – Español / Spanish

(800) 339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese

(888) 345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi

(800) 339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese

(888) 345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer

(866) 575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean

(800) 339-2957 – Tagalog

(855) 345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai

(800) 339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese

711 – TTY/TDD

The Voter Bill of Rights is also available online and available in ten languages: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights/.

And Californians can learn about the state’s Voter Bill of Rights from the Secretary of State’s informational video Click here to view the California Voter Bill of Rights video

Important Voting Information

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

Voters can track their ballot by signing up at: wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to automatically receive text, email, or voice status alerts, including that their ballot has been received, counted, or needs to be corrected before their ballot can be counted.

A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key deadlines and dates for the November 5, 2024, General Election can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines.

The November 5, 2024, General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.