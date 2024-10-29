Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Chaucer’s Books hosts chef and local author Pascale Beale for a book talk and signing of her latest book Flavour.

Book Description

Discover the taste of each season in this eagerly anticipated new cookbook from Pascale Beale, author of the bestseller Salade II.

The ingredient-focused, Mediterranean-inspired recipes in Pascale Beale’s latest culinary tour de force, Flavour, (the fourth in the Market Table series) explores the taste of seasonality, encompassing the freshness of spring, the heat of summer, the warmth of autumn, and the cooling of winter.

Grouped by key seasonal ingredients, with stunning full-page photos of every dish, delightful anecdotes, practical tips, and uncomplicated recipes that work every time, Flavour makes Mediterranean-style seasonal cooking a joy for all.

The book is a compendium of nearly 150 healthy, savory, and sweet, primarily plant-based dishes, focusing on the taste, textures and colors of over ninety different fruit, herbs, vegetables, and other seasonal produce,Flavour celebrates the essence of cooking with the seasons through its creative and flavor-filled recipes.

Author Biography

Pascale Beale, chef, teacher, food writer, and owner of Pascale’s Kitchen,grew up in an eccentric European family that cherished food, wine, and the arts. After moving to California and 14 years in the property business, she changed careers and opened her cooking school in 1999. She is the author of ten Mediterranean-style cookbooks, including the best sellers Salade and Salade II, and Les Fruits: Savory and Sweet Recipes from the Market Table, Les Légumes: Vegetable Recipes from the Market Table, and the four-volume Mediterranean-influenced cookbook series, A Menu for All Seasons: Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. She is also a multi-award-winning food columnist and photographer for Edible Santa Barbara. Her food memoir, 9′ x 12′: Adventures in a Small Kitchen, Recipes for Stirring Times, a multi-media book, hosted on Substack, was released in 2023.Flavour, Savouring the Seasons: Recipes from The Market Table is her 11th cookbook.

Ms. Beale’s articles and recipes from The Market Table can be found on her epicurean website, www.pascaleskitchen.com, where her many cookbooks, select kitchenwares, and line of gourmet food products are also available.Pascale lives with her family in Santa Barbara, California.