MOXI@Night, Presented by Bank Of America, Exceeds Fundraising Goals

SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Friday, October 25, 2024) – MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, is thrilled to have raised over $375K at this year’s MOXI@Night gala, helping to meet and exceed a matching gift from the Hearst Foundations for the museum’s STEAM education + accessibility initiatives. MOXI@Night, presented by Bank of America, transformed the museum into an evening of wonder and whimsy on Saturday, October 5, guiding guests through playful, immersive experiences.

“It means the world to me that partners like Bank of America, as well as our generous family of donors and supporters, is so invested in providing equitable access to STEAM learning for children and families along the Central Coast.” – Robin Gose, MOXI President and CEO.

MOXI@Night supports the educational programs and accessibility initiatives that help MOXI empower kids — and the kid in all of us – to prepare for the world for tomorrow. Watch MOXI’s Impact Video.

“Of course MOXI surpassed its goals given how hard-working, highly impactful, and popular the organization is with the Santa Barbara Community. We are proud to once again sponsor their great programming,” said Midge Campbell-Thomas, president, Bank of America Ventura-Santa Barbara.

After being greeted by a whimsical character and a unique cocktail, guests enjoyed a delightful rooftop dinner with an exciting live auction with emcee Geoff Green. Entertainment included whimsical costumed performers from Cirque Bezerk and live jazz from The Apollo Trio. After the program concluded, the second floor of the museum was transformed into a lively silent disco and Moroccan-themed lounge, complete with reimaginations of popular music on the sitar by Ronobir Lahiri. Learn more and see photos from the event >>

MOXI would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to our presenting Sponsor, Bank of America.

MOXI@Night is also grateful for generous sponsorships from the Muller and Sheldon Families, Kay and Susan McMillan, The Wolf Family, Kelly and Kevin Almeroth, Marcia and John Mike Cohen, Lynda Fairly, the Hutton Parker Foundation, the Lampson Team at Homeowner’s Financial Group, Jill and Neil Levinson, Lillian Hahn and Stewart Shining, the Zegar Family Fund, and many more.

A special thank you to the Event co-chairs, Austin Lampson and Kate Shrout, and the rest of the committee: Robert Forouzandeh, Robin Gose, Jill Levinson, Kate MacNaughton, Cáitrín McKiernan, Susan McMillan, Teddy Muller, Ashley Nichols Lees, Robyn Parker, and Erin Sanchez.

Please email Development@moxi.org to learn more about MOXI@Night or other ways to get involved with MOXI at a future event.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation® is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. MOXI is a Green Business Innovator, LEED-certified Gold, and serves guests of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit moxi.org.