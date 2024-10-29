SBART Press Luncheon: Nico Tassos and Sagarika Manian Honored as Athletes of the Week

The postseason is in full swing for the majority of the fall sports and there was no shortage of outstanding performances to report at Monday’s SBART press luncheon.

Sagarika Manian of Dos Pueblos High golf and Nico Tassos of Santa Barbara High cross country shined on big stages and were honored as the SBART Athletes of the Week.

Sagarika Manian leaves an impressive legacy as a four time Channel League girls golf champion.

Manian won the Channel League Individual Girls Golf title for the fourth consecutive year. Her victory came in dominant fashion as she shot an 80 on the par 72 course, which was three strokes ahead of the pack.

Tassos picked the right time to win his first cross country race. He took first place at the prestigious Mt. Sac Invitational with a time of 16:03. Santa Barbara took 9th as a team.

Phil Womble Award

The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table presents the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award to student-athletes who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

Josh Butler received the Phil Womble Award for Cate school at Monday’s press luncheon. Butler is a starter in football, basketball and baseball at Cate school.

This summer Butler broke his hand in a preseason football scrimmage and displayed his leadership during the rehab process.

Josh Butler is joined by Dave Soto, Dave Pintard, Ben Soto and Wade Ransom.

“He was out on the field every day serving as a model for the young guys on what you do when you get injured,” said Cate Athletic Director Wade Ransom. “He was a great sideline guy.”

Upon his return to the lineup Butler had to play with a giant club on his hand that was wrapped in pink padding and tape. Despite this adversity Butler proceeded to have three interceptions that he returned for touchdowns in his first two games back from injury playing with a giant club.

“I can’t imagine anything worse as a coach than seeing a giant pink hand flying by with the football returning an interception,” Ransom said. “For him to do it three times is pretty remarkable.”

In addition to his exploits on the playing field Butler is a participant in Cate’s Public Service Night program and volunteers time at local environmental groups.