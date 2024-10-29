I became a trustee for SBCC in 2022. When I voted to put Measure P on the ballot as a tax extension (instead of a separate new bond) I did so, not to deceive voters, but rather as the least painful way for taxpayers to repay the debt.

We need improvements on all three campuses (Cliff, Schott, and Wake); Measure P addresses urgent infrastructure needs along with replacement of the physical sciences building and the physical education complex. Retrofitting and replacing buildings is very expensive, yet SBCC receives minimal funding from the state for facility maintenance. California expects districts to fund major projects through local bonds and offers matching funds; both of these building replacement projects would qualify SBCC to receive as much as $100 million in matching funding.

There will not be a better time to pass this bond. Putting it off will increase the problems — costs will be higher and campus facilities will be in worse condition and more costly to repair and we will lose the matching funds.

Bottom line: SBCC is coming out of 15 years of administrative instability, leaving it with a budget deficit and an oversized campus. Fortunately last year SBCC hired a strong and experienced president who is committed to leading the college as it realigns the budget and right-sizes the campus for the future. This is critical and hard work, but it’s not either/or. We can do both at the same time! With your investment in SBCC we can repair, rebuild, modernize and retrofit the facilities that so desperately need attention, while also balancing the budget and strengthening priorities.

Please support this valuable community asset and join me in voting yes for Measure P.