Yes on Prop 4!

The Central Coast is vulnerable to a wide range of natural disasters in this era of climate change. Proposition 4 on this November’s ballot would provide critical investments to help our region prepare for more frequent and intense wildfires, less reliable precipitation patterns, and sea level rise.

Many communities in and around Santa Barbara County have experienced wildfires firsthand. Prop 4 provides funds to support wildfire prevention and to improve disaster response efforts when they’re needed.

This statewide ballot provides investments to help our region better manage extreme weather swings, like the drought and deluges we’ve experienced in recent years. And Prop 4 will help ensure every Californian has reliable access to safe, clean water for drinking, cooking, and bathing — something that is not currently available for almost one million state residents.

Prop 4 will also help our state reach other critical goals ranging from reducing flood risk to preventing coastal erosion and protecting critical sensitive areas for wildlife, like our very own Gaviota Coast. Now is the time to make these investments, because preventing disasters is much more cost effective than recovering from them. To learn more about all the ways Prop 4 will benefit communities throughout Santa Barbara County and the state, go to yesonprop4ca.com. Please join me and the Coastal Ranches Conservancy in voting Yes on Proposition 4!