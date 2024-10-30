I’m supporting Paula Perotte for reelection as mayor of our beloved City of Goleta.

Mayor Perotte has been a dedicated public servant for decades. Even before being elected in 2010, she was assisting special needs children through the Community Action Commission. Working locally and statewide for Parent Teacher Association (PTA), she advocated for Safe Routes to Schools, and served on multiple boards devoted to helping our children.

Since joining the Goleta City Council, and later becoming Mayor, she has been a tireless advocate for the city and its residents. The hallmarks of her record on Goleta’s City Council are responsible fiscal policy, pacing Goleta’s growth, and health and safety. She’s advanced policies that protect our agriculture, air and water, while improving traffic and pedestrian safety.

Mayor Perotte has promoted appropriate housing options that will increase opportunities for working families to live in Goleta. She’s consistently said no to too-big housing projects, and demanded that impacts be minimized and mitigated. I have confidence that she’s the right person to advocate for us as the housing proposed under the state’s mandates come forward for approval.

Paula Perotte has long been a strong and steady voice for our city, leading a cohesive council that has focused on getting things done. I hope you will join me to keep her as Goleta’s mayor for another term.