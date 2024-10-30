UC Santa Barbara Women’s Volleyball Swept by Rival Cal Poly at Home 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Three tight sets went against the UC Santa Barbara women’s volleyball team as visiting Cal Poly invaded the Thunderdome and came away with a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 victory on Tuesday night.

“We failed to execute our scouting report tonight. They swung themselves out of some situations,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Matt Jones. “{Tommi} Stockham was pretty unreal for them and carried a lot of the load tonight. Even with that, they made perfect high-hand swings and we didn’t execute our side of the scouting report. We will get back to work tomorrow.”

The loss snapped the Gauchos three-match winning streak. They are now in the middle of the pack in the Big West standings.

Eva Travis led the way for UC Santa Barbara with 18 kills on 36 attempts. She also flashed her all-around game with seven digs, two blocks and an ace. Emma Mcdermott chipped in 13 kills on 27 swings.

Stockham led Cal Poly with 15 kills on 38 attempts.

The Gauchos (10-13 overall, 6-5 Big West) will now hit the road for a match at Hawaii on Friday, November 1. First serve in the Stan Sheriff Center will be at 10 p.m. PT.