I’d like to address the media and the opposition in the current S.B. District 1 election. Alejandra Gutierrez is a threat to the political machine in this city. Why is anyone who fights for rent control promoted as the candidate that is going to best represent us? Despite pressure to disclose her serious health issues, Alejandra’s absences have been used against her.

Not only has Alejandra served our community, but she tirelessly continues to empower youth and families to help navigate the education system and obtain access to the resources they need. During COVID, she single-handedly brought resources to our district that were much needed. She established the first education pods in the city, along with food and first aid distribution. During her time working for the school district, she coordinated district-wide vaccine clinics with the County of Santa Barbara for students and the entire community. The first one she conducted, she had over 100 people in attendance.

Coming from the Eastside, I can tell you Alejandra has been present when her community needed her the most. When others wouldn’t help, we could always count on her to be our biggest advocate. We all know Alejandra is not one to show off her accomplishments, but she has the loyalty and the hearts of all those she has helped finding their first job, getting to college, and helping families from getting evicted and negotiating for them to be able to pay their delayed rents.

It’s clear that Alejandra Gutierrez has shown courageous leadership in a way that most people don’t. She has been the swing vote against rent control, despite threats against her. Through her vocal advocacy, we were able to preserve the murals in Ortega Park. Did you know she has a 15-year-old mural dedicated to her at Franklin Elementary School from when she worked with youth at Santa Barbara High School?

Alejandra Gutierrez has the respect of her community. Her other opponent, Cruzito Cruz, has defended her in the last two community forums against Ms. Santamaria.

Most importantly, a leader is not a follower and will stand alone rather than bend for something that does not align with her values, beliefs, and representing her constituents. Alejandra Gutierrez has fought for the underrepresented throughout her career, even before becoming a council member. A great leader is defined by their actions and the footprint they have left on people’s hearts and their community.