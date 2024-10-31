Jango

Credit: Courtesy

Meet Jango! He’s a 4-year-old mastiff mix and weighs 115 pounds. Even though Jango is a big boy he is very mellow, a real couch potato, walks very nice on leash, and has a big heart to match. Hegreets people with lots of wiggles and tail wags and is well behaved when he sees other dogs when he is out for leash walks. He’s verytreat motivated and loves to show people the tricks he knows in exchange for a treat. He knows sit, paw (shake), and lay down, and is ready to learn more. Call or email today to learn more aboutJango and to set up a meet!

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Jango and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Spreckles

Stunning … is there a better way to describe the marble markings on this girl? And you are only seeing photographs … you must meet her in person. It will be love at first sight but with this kitten you can have everything. Beauty and personality.

She is one of six that a sweet mom, Sierra, gave birth to on a man’s apartment porch. The man brought Sierra and her litter to RESQCATS when they were about nine days old. For weeks we have had the pleasure of helping this family but now it is time for them to move on and find forever homes. Spreckles will bring laughter, joy and unconditional love to that lucky person who gives her a forever home. Guaranteed!

Spreckles had a vet exam and is tested for Felv/FIV (her mom tested negative, too). She is wormed and had her first vaccinations. She is also spayed and micro-chipped for you.

Credit: Courtesy

He can be adopted through RESQCATS at The Montecito Pet Shop on the Mesa at 2020 Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. The number for the shop is (805)965-6780. Adoption hours are Monday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 10-3.

RESQCATS kindly requests that your adoption donation be in cash or check so we can avoid all those credit card fees. We also accept VENMO for your convenience.