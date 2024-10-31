I am a first-generation college student who knows firsthand the value of community colleges in general and SBCC in particular. When I voted for Measure P as the vice president of Santa Barbara City College’s Board of Trustees for two terms, I knew very well about our college’s facilities. My support for Measure P is based on my service on SBCC’s publicly transparent budget and facilities committees.

My 2020 election to the Board of Trustees was during the pandemic with our meetings conducted over Zoom for approximately two years. After returning to in-person meetings I saw with my own eyes that too many buildings were past their normal life expectancy. Also, I learned that our community values SBCC because many of you told me so!

As Trustee, I embrace SBCC beyond its essential role of educating our remarkable workforce. As a proud former community college student, I know how it creates upward mobility pathways for all students, first generation and otherwise.

Measure P should not be controversial for anyone believing in public education as a societal good. Yet, funding for California schools has not kept pace with their financial need. Such neglect equals disinvestment in public education. As an educator and a childless tax-paying homeowner, I am happy for my tax dollars to go to SBCC and our deserving students. If we value something, we invest in it.

I love SBCC. I put my money where my mouth is. I hope you will too! Vote Yes on Measure P.