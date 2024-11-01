From the echo chamber of Nextdoor to op-eds against the bond extension to a broad and diverse coalition of elected leaders, educators, and community organizations in favor and even a spirited debate on Jerry Roberts, I am grateful that we have the opportunity for engaged community members to vet the tenets of the Measure P bond extension.

As SBCC’s Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications, I feel obliged to join the robust conversation and provide some quick last thoughts on why Measure P, a bond extension for SBCC, is worth it:

Measure P(LAN): SBCC DOES have a plan for Measure P. Here is a link to the list of projects from the 6/24/24 SBCC board meeting (link to the robust conversation at the 6/27/24 SBCC board meeting) addressing basic needs like paving roads, replacing pipes and bathrooms, and leveraging state dollars to replace failing buildings.

Here is a link to the list of projects from the 6/24/24 SBCC board meeting (link to the robust conversation at the 6/27/24 SBCC board meeting) addressing basic needs like paving roads, replacing pipes and bathrooms, and leveraging state dollars to replace failing buildings. Measure P(RESIDENT): SBCC President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D., has a proven track record of completing bond projects with transparency and community benefit. From Oxnard College, Los Angeles Valley College, and Pasadena City College — all projects were completed with the guidance of a Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee, just like our Measure P will have. She is a resource.

SBCC President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D., has a proven track record of completing bond projects with transparency and community benefit. From Oxnard College, Los Angeles Valley College, and Pasadena City College — all projects were completed with the guidance of a Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee, just like our Measure P will have. She is a resource. Measure P(OPULATION): SBCC is funded with 25 percent from our district property taxes, 15 percent from student tuition/fees, and 60 percent from the state. If we equate that funding formula to our fall 2023 enrollment for credit students (not non-credit), 55 percent of students are within our district, nine percent within the tri-county area, and 28 percent from the rest of the state. Out-of-state students make up 4 percent, and international students 3 percent.

SBCC accepts everyone, and despite our failing facilities, I am passionate about our students, who show up and over-perform daily. Please join our team and vote YES on Measure P for our students’ future and the wellness of SBCC’s campus facilities.