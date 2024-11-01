New Bike Lanes and Parking on Cathedral Oaks in Western Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 1, 2024 – If you haven’t noticed yet, there are changes to the section of Cathedral Oaks Road from Northgate Drive to Paseo Del Pinion in western Goleta aimed at improving the safety and accessibility for all road users. The newly repaved section now features protected Class IV bike lanes. This innovative design includes parallel and back-in angled parking to create a safer, more inclusive experience for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists alike. It is also in line with the City’s ongoing commitment to Vision Zero, a long-term commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

Public Works Director Nina Buelna said, “We invite all community members to enjoy and explore Cathedral Oaks Road’s enhanced features, setting a new standard for safety and accessibility.”

The new striping for the Class IV bike lanes and parking configuration is a strategic move toward safer, more sustainable travel by reducing potential conflicts among road users and encouraging active transportation options. In all, there are now 89 total parking spaces: 31 new back-in angled parking spaces and 58 parallel parking spaces.

We know bike protected parallel and back-in angled parking is new for Cathedral Oaks Road and may take some getting used to. Here are three steps to help:

Signal as you approach the spot. Stop ahead of the space and then reverse into it. Once parked, you’ll have a clear view when exiting.

The City is pleased that there was an opportunity to improve this section of Cathedral Oaks Road when it was recently paved as part of the City’s Pavement Maintenance Project. Staff presented the Goleta City Council with three alternatives for a bike lane and parking, and at the July 16th Council meeting this option was selected and staff moved forward with the work.

The new layout is below and attached:

Example of back-in, angled parking and bike lanes that are on the north side of Cathedral Oaks Road near Northgate Drive. Parallel parking on the south side of Cathedral Oaks Road from Brandon Drive to Northgate Drive.

Vision Zero is a system-wide approach to traffic safety, gaining momentum in American cities, that focuses on reducing the number of traffic related fatalities and severe injuries to zero. Since adopting a resolution in support of Vision Zero strategies in Goleta earlier this year, the Council has also approved an ordinance that will lower speed limits on roadways in Goleta based on new State law.

Learn more about this project and the City’s Pavement Management Program on our website at www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement.