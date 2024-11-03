When Donald Trump loses the election on November 6, there will be only one thing on his mind — “Am I going to spend the rest of my life in prison?”

There are three steps to that question:

1. I unleash the MAGA strike force on selected targets of the established order, i.e., schools, city halls, and maybe even police stations. Remember, Springfield was closed down in 24 hours.

2. Begin negotiations with the Harris government on how to stop the violence that is currently taking place.

3. Accept a pardon from Harris. In exchange, I call off the MAGA strike force. I further agree to never again enter the political arena, including my inability to speak to or appear on any screen or piece of paper.

We will not be able to stop the anger and fury that the modern age has brought to the men and women who feel left behind. Skills such as being popular or athletic no longer work for them. They’ve become the working class.

Many of them have bought into the fanatical screaming they hear daily. Their greatest fear is not that they are going to be replaced, but rather, they are stuck in place. They are shown repeatably the rewards of the “American Dream” on every form of media … but they can’t seem to get themselves or their family access to these rewards.

So, in this next week, we must all hope that the poison has not seeped too deeply into Trump’s follower’s ability to reason. Or, if it has, that the desperate Donald will have the power to send his people peacefully back to their homes.