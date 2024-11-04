Celebrate Local Creativity and Culture at Mercado Raíces y Sueños

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 4, 2024

The Santa Barbara Public Library invites the public to “Mercado Raíces y Sueños” at the new Michael Towbes Library Plaza. This vibrant community event celebrates local creativity and culture, offering a unique market experience with teen and adult entrepreneurs showcasing handcrafted items. Attendees can also enjoy special performances, craft activities, and cultural displays throughout the day.



In addition to shopping and entertainment, visitors can participate in craft activities with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, browse a book sale hosted by the Friends of SBPL, and enjoy traditional altares de ofrendas, celebrating Hispanic cultural heritage.



Mercado Raíces y Sueños

Saturday, November 9, 2024

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 East Anapamu St)

Patrons can explore a wide variety of original, handmade items for sale, including children’s clothing, face and body painting, pearl jewelry (earrings, bracelets, rings, and phone charms), crochet stuffed animals, candles, potted plants, unique bath products, handmade embroidered bags, yarn crafts, shell sculptures, and machine-sewn items like scrunchies, bookmarks, pouches, book covers, and keychains.



Schedule of Events:

10:30 a.m.: Bilingual storytime

11:30 a.m.: Create your own flower crown (while supplies last)

Noon: Write a love letter!

1:00 p.m.: Lotería

2:00 p.m.: Oaxacreations performance

2:30 p.m.: Folklorico dance performance



This project is made possible with support from California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more about California Humanities, visit calhum.org.



Santa Barbara Public Library is a department of the City of Santa Barbara, offering free programs and services to the public. For more information, visit SBPLibrary.org.